World News
 
SAS cancels more flights as labor talks with pilots continue

May 2, 2019 3:26 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines is canceling more flights as talks between the carrier and the striking pilots continued in the Norwegian capital.

The airline says 429 more flights were canceled Thursday on top of the 280 announced earlier for the day, totaling 709 flights being grounded which is affecting about 54,000 passengers.

The cancellation comes in addition to hundreds more since pilots began an open-ended strike on Friday because of the collapse of pay negotiations.

The meeting in Oslo started Wednesday and were the first contacts since talks collapsed.

