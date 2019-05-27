Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Serbian leader calls for Kosovo compromise, issues warning

May 27, 2019 2:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has warned of renewed clashes in Kosovo if a “compromise” solution for the country’s former province is not found soon.

President Aleksandar Vucic’s more than two-hour keynote speech in Serbia’s parliament did not include many details of his negotiation plans for Kosovo, which unilaterally declared independence in 2008 that Serbia still does not recognize.

Serbian nationalists say any compromise over Kosovo, considered the medieval cradle of Serbia’s statehood and religion, would represent treason.

Vucic says Serbs have to “choose between sweet lies and bitter truth,” apparently referring to their refusal to accept Kosovo’s reality, which includes recognition by the United States and most Western states. Vucic says “an agreement and compromise are not a defeat, but a victory.”

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Serbia lost control over Kosovo after an intervention by NATO in 1999.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy landing craft enters the well deck of transport dock ship

Today in History

1922: Former President Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

Get our daily newsletter.