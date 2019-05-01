Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: Fired UK defense chief denies tie to Huawei leak

May 1, 2019 2:15 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain firing its defense minister (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

Gavin Williamson, the U.K. defense chief fired for leaking security information, has denied any involvement in the leak from a secret government meeting about the Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei.

In a letter posted on his Twitter account, Williamson says he was confident that a formal and thorough inquiry would vindicate him. He says he appreciated being offered a chance to resign but “to resign would have been to accept that I, my civil servants, my military advisers or my staff were responsible: this was not the case.”

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In a letter to Williamson, British Prime Minister Theresa May said she “can no longer have full confidence” in Williamson in the wake of the investigation. In the letter released by her office, May told Williamson that there was “compelling evidence” suggesting his “responsibility for the unauthorized disclosure” from the National Security Council.

___

5:55 p.m.

British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson has been summarily fired after an investigation into leaks from a secret government meeting about Chinese telecoms firm Huawei.

In a letter Wednesday to the 42-year-old Williamson, British Prime Minister Theresa May said she “can no longer have full confidence” in Williamson in the wake of the investigation.

In the letter released by Downing St., May told Williamson that there was “compelling evidence” suggesting his “responsibility for the unauthorized disclosure” from the National Security Council.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Williamson denied he was the source of the leak in a letter posted on Twitter.

Penny Mordaunt, the international development secretary, has been appointed as Williamson’s replacement. She becomes the first woman to hold the post.

An investigation was launched last week after British newspapers reported that the security council, which meets in private, had agreed to let Huawei participate in some aspects of Britain’s new 5G wireless communications network. The government insists no decision has been made about Huawei.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News Media News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.