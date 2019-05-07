Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Trade dispute escalates between US and China

May 7, 2019 2:21 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S.-China trade talks (all times local):

___

5:15 p.m.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer says the higher tariffs on China that President Donald Trump threatened over the weekend will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Friday.

Lighthizer adds that trade negotiations with the Chinese will resume on Thursday in Washington.

In a briefing with reporters, Lighthizer accused Beijing of “reneging on prior commitments” after 10 rounds of high-stakes negotiations over China’s aggressive drive to supplant American technological dominance.

