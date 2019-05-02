Listen Live Sports

Thousands march in Poland to remember Holocaust victims

May 2, 2019 8:16 am
 
OSWIECIM, Poland (AP) — Thousands of young Jews from around the world are joined by Holocaust survivors and politicians in an annual Holocaust remembrance march in southern Poland that focuses on fighting anti-Semitism, prejudice and hatred.

The “March of the Living” aims to walk 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) between the two parts of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau on Thursday, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David M. Friedman, will join some 10,000 marchers.

During World War II Nazi Germany killed some 1.1 million people in Auschwitz-Birkenau, mostly Jews.

Some 300,000 people have walked in the March since it began in 1988.

