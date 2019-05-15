Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Turkey detains 2 militants trying to enter parliament

May 15, 2019 3:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Police in Turkey have detained two suspected left-wing militants who tried to enter the country’s parliament with sharp objects and a hoax explosive device, officials said Wednesday.

Fahrettin Altun, the presidential communications director, said in a tweet that the suspects were identified as members of the banned Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front, also known as DHKP-C.

He called their attempt a “terrorist act against the will and the peace of the nation.”

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the suspects — a woman and a man — arrived at the parliament building on Tuesday and tried to take a security official hostage before they were subdued.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The suspects were carrying sharp objects and an item that was made to look like a bomb, Anadolu reported.

The DHKP-C is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union.

The group is responsible for a string of assassinations and bombings in Turkey, including a 2013 suicide bomb attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara.

Altun said their “internal and external connections will be revealed and accounted for.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.