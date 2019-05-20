Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Turkey seeks 249 suspects over cheating at ministry exam

May 20, 2019 6:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Authorities in Turkey have issued detention warrants for 249 people as part of an investigation into alleged cheating during exams to recruit staff to the country’s foreign ministry between 2010 and 2013.

The Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s office says 91 of the suspects were detained on Monday.

The suspects are believed to have links to the network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of orchestrating a failed coup attempt in 2016. Gulen denies the accusation.

Authorities believe Gulen’s network, which has been outlawed, has helped followers infiltrate key civil service jobs through cheating and other means.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Some 77,000 people have been arrested for links to Gulen since the coup and around 130,000 others have been dismissed from state jobs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.