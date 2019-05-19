Listen Live Sports

UK leader promises a ‘bold offer’ on Brexit deal

May 19, 2019 10:17 am
 
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May plans a “bold offer” to Parliament to win support for her Brexit deal, urging lawmakers to look at her ideas with fresh eyes.

Writing in The Sunday Times, May says her bill will come “with an improved package of measures that I believe can win new support.”

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29, but the bloc extended the deadline until Oct. 31 amid the political impasse.

That deadlock deepened amid the collapse of cross-party talks and intensifying pressure on May from within the Conservative Party to quit.

Cabinet ministers will discuss measures this week aimed at securing cross-party support, but Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says nothing he’s heard “leads me to believe it’s fundamentally any different” from previous Brexit offers.

