Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ukraine: Court rejects appeal of nationalized bank verdict

May 13, 2019 4:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — A Ukrainian court has rejected an appeal of a lower court ruling that said the nationalization of the country’s largest commercial bank had been illegal.

Ukraine’s central bank requested the appeal refused Monday. The National Bank of Ukraine said it would ask a higher appeals court to review the April verdict on the government’s takeover of Privatbank.

Privatbank was nationalized in 2016 after authorities discovered a capital shortfall of more than $6 billion. The bank was owned by tycoon Ihor Kolomoyskyi, an archrival of President Petro Poroshenko.

Kolomoyskyi is believed to have ties to President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the comedian who beat Poroshenko in an April 21 runoff.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

After last month’s court ruling, Poroshenko said returning the bank to Kolomoyskyi could plunge Ukraine into defaulting on debts and an economic crisis.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.