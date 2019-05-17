Listen Live Sports

Ukraine’s coalition collapses in blow to president-elect

May 17, 2019 5:00 am
 
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s ruling parliamentary coalition has collapsed in what represents a setback for the country’s president-elect’s plans to hold early elections.

The speaker in the Supreme Rada said Friday that he has received a notification from lawmakers about the breakdown of the coalition, which was made up of various parties including lawmakers from defeated President Petro Poroshenko’s party.

In last month’s election, President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to disband the parliament, claiming that it does not represent the interests of the people.

Dissolving the parliament is necessary for holding a snap election. However, under Ukrainian law, the president cannot do so if there is no governing coalition.

Zelenskiy is to be sworn in as president on Monday.

