Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK’s fired defense secretary furiously denies Huawei leak

May 2, 2019 11:28 am
 
2 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s former defense secretary ferociously denied allegations that he leaked details from private government discussions about the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei, as opposition leaders called Thursday for a criminal investigation into the scandal.

Gavin Williamson was fired from the government’s top defense job late Wednesday by Prime Minister Theresa May, who said she had seen “compelling evidence” that he was behind media reports that the government had agreed — against the advice of the United States — to let Huawei participate in some aspects of Britain’s new 5G wireless communications network.

It was the first time in decades that a senior minister has been fired over leaks of sensitive information.

Williamson hit back, telling Sky News that the investigation had been a “witch hunt” and claiming he was the victim of a “kangaroo court with a summary execution.”

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

“I swear on my children’s lives I did not” leak, he told the Daily Mail.

At 42, Williamson was Britain’s youngest-ever defense secretary, but had raised hackles among some colleagues with his ambition and occasional gaffes. After former spy Sergei Skripal was poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury — an attack that Britain blames on Moscow — Williamson said Russia should “go away and should shut up.”

Critics said that sounded more like playground language than diplomatic rhetoric.

Allies of Williamson rallied to his support Thursday, demanding that May’s government publish the evidence against him.

“Natural justice requires that the evidence is produced so that his reputation can be salvaged or utterly destroyed,” said Conservative lawmaker Desmond Swayne.

The firing of Williamson was a dramatic display of the divisions and ill-discipline that is roiling Britain’s Conservative-led government.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

With May weakened by her failure so far to take Britain out of the European Union, multiple ministers are positioning themselves to try to replace her, partly by cultivating positive press coverage.

Williamson was named in a Daily Telegraph report last week as being one of several ministers alleged to have opposed letting Huawei work on Britain’s 5G infrastructure.

The United States has been lobbying allies including Britain to exclude Huawei from all 5G networks, claiming that the Chinese government can force the company to give it backdoor access to data on its networks.

Opposition Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson said the leak from a top-secret meeting of Britain’s National Security Council was “indicative of the malaise and sickness at the heart of this ailing government.”

He called for a criminal investigation into leaks from the security council, which is made up of senior ministers who receive briefings from military and intelligence chiefs.

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said the government did not plan to refer the matter to police.

“But we would of course cooperate fully should the police themselves consider that an investigation were necessary,” he told lawmakers.

Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick, however, said the force would only investigate if it received a complaint.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News Technology News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.