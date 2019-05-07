Listen Live Sports

UK’s Prince Charles visits Germany on 4-day charm offensive

May 7, 2019 8:44 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Prince Charles of Britain is visiting Germany on a four-day charm offensive during which he will stress the two European countries’ close ties.

Charles’ arrival Tuesday in Berlin comes a day after his younger son, Prince Harry, announced that he and his wife Meghan have had their first child, a healthy boy.

Charles, the 70-year-old heir to the British throne, is meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and will take part later Tuesday in a party celebrating the official birthday of his 93-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles is expected to emphasize the bonds between Germany and Britain, which is trying — so far unsuccessfully — to leave the European Union.

The prince, who counts some German royalty among his ancestors, travels to Leipzig on Wednesday and Munich on Thursday.

