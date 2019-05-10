Listen Live Sports

UN: Plastic waste pact approved with US among few holdouts

May 10, 2019 2:22 pm
 
GENEVA (AP) — United Nations officials say nearly all of the world’s countries have agreed on a deal to better manage plastic waste, with the United States a notable exception.

A “legally binding framework” that affects thousands of types of plastic waste emerged Friday at the end of a two-week meeting of U.N.-backed conventions on plastic waste and toxic, hazardous chemicals.

Rolph Payet of the United Nations Environment Program says the “historic agreement” linked to the 186-country, U.N.-supported Basel Convention means countries will have to monitor and track movements of plastic waste outside their borders.

Plastic waste clutters pristine land, floats in huge masses in oceans and entangles wildlife, sometimes with deadly results.

The deal affects products used in a broad array of industries, such as health care, technology, aerospace, fashion, and food and beverages.

