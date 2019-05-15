Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

US Ambassador to Greece condemns vandal attack on his home

May 15, 2019 2:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Greece has condemned a vandalism attack on his home in Athens, after paint was thrown at the wall outside his residence near the embassy.

Geoffrey Pyatt said in a tweet Wednesday that the paint attack was “childish vandalism” and that he would work with Greek authorities “to punish the culprits according to law.”

The ambassador said “destruction of property is not peaceful protest.”

Greece’s foreign ministry also condemned the attack, saying it was an “unacceptable and irresponsible act that will however not harm the friendship and increasingly broad cooperation between our two countries.”

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Anarchist and far-left groups often carry out vandalism attacks at the homes or offices of diplomats and politicians in Athens, usually by throwing paint.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.