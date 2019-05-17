Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Vatican high court absolves priest of advances in confession

May 17, 2019 8:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s high court has absolved a top Holy See official of charges that he made sexual advances against a nun during confession.

A Vatican statement Friday said a five-member panel of the Apostolic Signatura had issued a decree May 15 absolving the Rev. Hermann Geissler because the charge “was not proven with the absolute moral certainty” required.

Geissler had resigned as chief of staff of the doctrine section of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in January after the former nun, Doris Wagner, accused him of making advances against her during confession. He insisted on his innocence and threatened legal action to clear his name.

Soliciting sex during confession is a grave crime under church law, given that the penitent is in a vulnerable state.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.