The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Whose poo is this? Prague Zoo takes a closer look at dung

May 7, 2019 9:21 am
 
PRAGUE (AP) — After producing plenty of elephant dung and other manure for years, Prague Zoo has capitalized on its expertise by creating a new permanent exhibit on the world of animal excrement.

It displays information and samples of everything from fossil turds, also known as coprolites, from extinct animals to the excrement of modern-day gorillas, lions, elephants, horses, turtles, wombats, camels and other animals, all in various sizes, shapes, textures and colors.

Zoo director Miroslav Bobek, whose surname literally means “poop” in Czech, says he was inspired by American George Frandsen and his online museum .

The exhibition coincides with the zoo’s publication of a new edition of the “Encyclopedia of Excrements.”

The zoo has been selling elephant dung to gardeners as fertilizer for years.

