Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

American charged with spying in Russia appeals to Trump

June 20, 2019 6:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — An American man kept behind bars in Russia on spying charges on Thursday appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump for help.

Paul Whelan was arrested in a hotel room in Moscow at the end of December and charged with espionage, which carries up to 20 years in prison in Russia.

The former U.S. Marine denies the charges, and his lawyer that his client was handed a flash drive that had classified information on it that he didn’t know about.

Whelan, who also holds British, Irish and Canadian citizenship, appealed to Trump in a Moscow court to intervene in his case and “defend” him.

Advertisement

“Mr. President, we cannot keep America great unless we aggressively protect American citizens wherever they are in the world,” Whelan said, reading out his statement. He also said he was a victim of “political kidnapping.”

Whelan previously complained of poor conditions in the Moscow jail he is being kept. He said Thursday that the conditions there have somewhat improved.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.