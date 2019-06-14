Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Britain bans ‘harmful’ gender stereotypes in advertisements

June 14, 2019 1:06 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Hapless husbands and housework-burdened moms were being banished from British advertising, as a crackdown on “harmful” gender stereotypes came into force Friday.

Under new rules, advertisements must not include “gender stereotypes which are likely to cause harm or serious or widespread offense.”

Examples include depictions of a man failing to change a diaper or a woman to park a car, or ads that suggest women are solely responsible for cooking and cleaning.

Complaints will be assessed by industry watchdog the Advertising Standards Authority. It doesn’t have the power to impose fines, but British broadcasters are bound by the terms of their licenses to comply with its rulings.

Advertisement

The watchdog, which has previously banned ads for suggesting it was desirable for young women to be unhealthily thin, said it won’t ban all stereotypes, such as women cleaning or men doing home-improvement jobs.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

The authority said its aim is to remove those that are harmful, such as ads that contrast “caring” girls and “daring” boys, or mock men for carrying out stereotypically “female” tasks.

“Put simply, we found that some portrayals in ads can, over time, play a part in limiting people’s potential,” Advertising Standards Authority chief executive Guy Parker said.

“It’s in the interests of women and men, our economy and society that advertisers steer clear of these outdated portrayals, and we’re pleased with how the industry has already begun to respond.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.