Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Bulgari exhibit in Rome features “La Dolce Vita”-era jewels

June 25, 2019 12:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Glamorous jewelry and vintage fashion from the “La Dolce Vita” era are the star attractions of Bulgari’s new exhibition in Rome.

The exhibition “Bvlgari, the story, the dream” includes the diamond-and-sapphire sautoir necklace that Hollywood star Richard Burton gave Elizabeth Taylor during their stormy love affair.

The exhibition is hosted in two historical palazzos, Palazzo Venezia and Castel Sant’Angelo.

Palazzo Venezia tells the brand’s history, beginning with its founding by Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari. The glamour comes in at Castel Sant’Angelo, where the “Hollywood and the Tiber” section features jewels owned or worn by legendary actresses including Sophia Loren, Gina Lollobrigida and Audrey Hepburn.

Advertisement

The installations also feature vintage haute couture pieces from the collection of Cecilia Matteucci Lavarini, with items from Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and Schiaparelli.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

The show runs until Nov. 3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.