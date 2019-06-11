Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Charity watchdog condemns Oxfam for Haiti behavior

June 11, 2019 9:25 am
 
LONDON (AP) — England’s charity watchdog has condemned Oxfam for having a “culture of poor behavior,” in connection with the sexual misconduct scandal involving workers in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake.

The Charity Commission for England and Wales issued an official warning following an 18-month investigation that concluded Oxfam’s culture and response to keeping people safe was inadequate and failed to take risks to alleged victims seriously enough.

Commission chair Tina Stowell says “no charity is so large, nor is its mission so important that it can afford to put its own reputation ahead of the dignity and wellbeing of those it exists to protect.”

The Times of London first reported misconduct allegations against seven former Oxfam staff in Haiti.

Oxfam apologized Tuesday for sexual exploitation in Haiti and its flawed investigation.

