Confirmed death toll in Danube River boat crash rises to 26

June 28, 2019 4:52 am
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian police say a South Korean woman recovered from the Danube River has been identified as the 26th fatality of the May 29 crash between a tour boat and a cruise ship.

Police said Friday that the body was found about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) downstream from the scene of the accident at Budapest’s Margit Bridge.

Twenty-four of the 33 South Koreans aboard the Hableany (Mermaid) tour boat have been confirmed dead, as well as the two-man Hungarian crew. Two South Koreans remain missing and seven were rescued.

The Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn river cruise ship, released on bail two weeks ago, is the only suspect so far in the nighttime collision.

The Hableany was raised from the Danube by a floating crane on June 11.

