Cyprus, Greece, Armenia pledge closer ties, boost stability

June 4, 2019 10:59 am
 
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The foreign ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Armenia say they have laid the foundations to forge closer ties and help promote stability and prosperity in the region.

The three men said in their first three-way talks in the Cypriot capital Tuesday that they’re exploring ways to boost relations on sectors including the economy, crisis management, health care and tourism.

The ministers of Greece and Cyprus, which are European Union members, also said they’d help to strengthen Armenia’s links with the bloc.

They said their talks also prepared the ground for the first trilateral summit of the three countries’ leaders in Armenia in the near future.

Cyprus and Greece have in the last few years promoting similar partnerships with regional neighbors including Egypt, Israel, Jordan and Lebanon.

