Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Death toll in Danube River tour boat collision rises to 20

June 9, 2019 3:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian police say the body of another South Korean tourist has been recovered following the May 29 accident in which a sightseeing boat sank in seconds after colliding with a cruise ship on the Danube River, raising the confirmed death toll to 20.

Police said Sunday that they are still searching for seven other South Koreans and the sunken tour boat’s captain.

Police said the body of the South Korean woman was found at the town of Szazhalombatta, about 29 kilometers (18 miles) downstream from the scene of the collision in Budapest, near the Hungarian Parliament building.

Only seven people, all South Koreans, were rescued.

Advertisement

A huge floating crane is in place at Margit Bridge as preparations continue to lift the boat off the river floor.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.