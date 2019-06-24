Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Driver with Ebola team severely injured by mob

June 24, 2019 1:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BENI, Congo (AP) — A driver working with an Ebola response team is in critical condition after angry crowds hurled rocks at him and set his vehicle on fire.

Monday’s attack in Beni is the latest against health workers trying to combat the virus that has killed more than 1,500 people in eastern Congo since the outbreak began last August.

Col. Safari Kazingufu told The Associated Press that authorities were working to find the attackers and to protect the health teams out in the field.

Ebola response efforts have been severely hindered by community mistrust and fear. Health centers have come under deadly attack and teams in the field have been threatened and injured.

Advertisement

As a result, Ebola has spread in areas where vaccination efforts have stopped because of the dangers.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.