Duke and Duchess of Sussex to start new foundation

June 20, 2019 2:27 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be starting their own foundation to support their charitable endeavors, formally spinning off from the entity Prince Harry and Prince William established together a decade ago.

The long-expected change is intended to better align the work and interests of Prince Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle. A name has not yet been chosen for the new foundation.

William and the former Kate Middleton will remain with the original charity.

The decision to break away from the Royal Foundation is seen as the final step in the division of the couples’ public duties and comes following the conclusion of a review into its structure.

The royals will continue to work on joint projects, such as the Heads Together campaign.

