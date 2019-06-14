Listen Live Sports

EU hails draft deal to boost US beef imports

June 14, 2019 7:42 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission says it’s reached an agreement with the United States to allow more hormone-free U.S. beef onto the European market.

The commission said Friday the “in-principle” deal would allow U.S. farmers to export 35,000 tons of beef to the bloc. The increased tonnage will be phased in over seven years. Other countries will share a further 10,000-ton beef quota.

It could end a long-running dispute over EU beef import restrictions.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan says “the agreement will not change the overall volume, quality or safety of the beef imported into the EU, which will remain in compliance with the high European standards.”

The deal must still be endorsed by EU member states and the U.S., and be approved by the European Parliament.

