Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

EU urges US to respect both sides in Mideast peace moves

June 4, 2019 2:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is urging the United States to respect the needs of both Israelis and the Palestinians in any future Mideast peace moves.

Juncker’s office says that in a meeting Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner shared some of the administration’s thoughts about the way ahead in the region.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini also attended the meeting, called at Kushner’s request.

The EU officials listened to Kushner’s “ideas and underlined the fundamental interest of the European Union for a lasting and sustainable peace and stability in the region.”

Advertisement

They say “the economic development of the whole region is crucial. It must be accompanied by viable political progress that takes into account the aspirations of both the Palestinians and the Israelis.”

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.