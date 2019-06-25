Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ex-Armenian President Kocharian behind bars again

June 25, 2019 11:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Former Armenian President Robert Kocharian has been jailed for a third time in a case that he contends is political revenge by the country’s current leadership.

Kocharian was placed in custody Tuesday after an appeals court overturned a lower court ruling that had freed him last month.

Kocharian is charged with overturning constitutional order for ordering a police operation against protesters in 2008. Eight demonstrators and two police died in the clash. The country’s current leader, Nikol Pashinian, was one of the leaders of that protest.

The 2008 demonstration was protesting the results of an election that declared Serzh Sargsyan as Kocharian’s replacement. Sargsyan was president for 10 years, then tried to keep power by becoming Armenia’s prime minister. Mass protests led by Pashinian drove Sargsyan out of office a year ago.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.