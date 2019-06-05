Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Finland’s new proposed coalition government names ministers

June 5, 2019 12:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s proposed new center-left coalition government has named candidates for Cabinet posts including the first-ever foreign minister from the Greens environmentalist party.

Five parties led by Prime Minister-designate Antti Rinne from the Social Democratic Party that won the Nordic country’s April 14 general election by a narrow margin, clinched a coalition deal earlier this week and disclosed the last picks for ministerial posts Wednesday.

The 19-member Cabinet will include former U.N. special envoy Pekka Haavisto, chairman of the Greens, as foreign minister, Mika Lintila from the Center Party as finance minister, and his party colleague Antti Kaikkonen as defense minister.

Junior coalition members the Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party of Finland received two Cabinet posts each.

Advertisement

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will appoint the new government Thursday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 DC CloudWeek
6|5 3rd International Cancer Conference and...
6|5 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.