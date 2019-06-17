Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

France vows to help Ukraine peace efforts

June 17, 2019 1:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to help Ukraine’s new president in his efforts to bring peace in the east of the country and in talking to Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during a visit to Paris on Monday that the only way to solve the conflict is the diplomatic way and to maintain sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskiy says that “Europe won’t feel in security as long as Russia pretends there is no rule of law.”

Macron said he will keep working to revive talks Ukraine in the “Normandy format,” which involves Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany. He acknowledged little progress has been made in recent months.

Advertisement

The conflict in eastern Ukraine, where government troops have been fighting Russia-backed separatists for five years, has left at least 13,000 dead.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1812: War of 1812 begins

Get our daily newsletter.