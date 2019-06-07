Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

France’s Macron to promote climate effort at G-7 summit

June 7, 2019 7:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron wants an August summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies to take concrete initiatives on climate change despite divergences with the United States on the issue.

Macron said that President Donald Trump’s presence at the G-7 summit of Biarritz, in southwestern France, is not being questioned. Macron was speaking Friday at a news conference in Paris alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Macron said the summit also aims at easing tensions on world trade, stressing the importance to “understand where our differences lie” and “how we can overcome them.”

Last year, Trump roiled the G-7 meeting in Canada by first agreeing to a statement on trade before withdrawing from it while complaining that he had been blindsided by Trudeau’s criticism of tariff threats.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.