The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Georgian lawmakers walk out to protest police crackdown

June 25, 2019 4:32 pm
 
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Opposition lawmakers walked out of Georgia’s parliament Tuesday after the ruling party ignored demands for the interior minister’s resignation over a violent crackdown on protesters.

Throngs of protesters tried to break into parliament last Thursday, vexed by a Russian lawmaker taking the speaker’s seat during an international meeting.

Police dispersed the crowds with tear gas and rubber bullets. More than 240 people were injured. Large demonstrations have been held in front of the parliament every night since then.

Several thousand people gathered Tuesday night, angered by the announcement Niki Melia, a leader of the opposition National Movement party, was charged with organizing group violence. A conviction on the charge carries a possible prison sentence of up to nine years.

Protesters see the ruling party as being overly friendly to Moscow. The opposition lawmakers walked out of the parliament session after the ruling Georgian Dream party refused to consider the minister’s ouster.

The showdown reflects long-standing anger against Russia, which routed Georgia in a brief 2008 war and maintains a military presence in Georgia’s two breakaway provinces.

The ruling party has accepted one opposition demand, agreeing to hold the next parliamentary election based entirely on a proportionate system.

