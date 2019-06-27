Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Germany arrests Bosnian over suspected link to Paris attacks

June 27, 2019 4:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany say they have arrested a Bosnian man sought by Belgium in connection with the 2015 Islamic extremist attacks in Paris.

Dresden prosecutors said Thursday that the 39-year-old suspect, whom they didn’t identify, was arrested a week ago. They said he is suspected of being connected to the Paris attacks and is wanted by Belgian authorities for alleged support of a terrorist organization. They gave no further details in a statement on the nature of his suspected involvement.

The man was ordered held in custody pending possible extradition by a court in the eastern town of Merseburg.

Islamic extremists attacked several targets in Paris on Nov. 13, 2015, including the Bataclan music hall, killing 130 people.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.