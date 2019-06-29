Listen Live Sports

Husband says Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends hunger strike in Iran

June 29, 2019 3:27 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — A British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Iran has ended her hunger strike after 15 days.

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told the BBC that his wife had eaten some porridge with apple and banana.

Richard Ratcliffe said Saturday he is “relieved because I wouldn’t have wanted her to push it much longer.”

He has ended his own hunger strike outside the Iranian Embassy in London.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the charitable Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 on charges of trying to topple the government while traveling with her toddler daughter in Iran.

The family has denied all the allegations.

Ratcliffe is leading a campaign to try to win his wife’s release from prison. British officials are also calling for her release.

