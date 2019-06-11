Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Indian toddler trapped in well dies amid 110-hour rescue try

June 11, 2019 7:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW DELHI (AP) — A 2-year-old boy who fell deep into an unused well in an Indian village has been confirmed dead after rescuers worked nearly 110 hours to reach him, a hospital official said Tuesday.

The boy was removed from the well on Tuesday but doctors at a hospital in Chandigarh, the Punjab state capital, found him dead on arrival, Anil Kumar said.

The boy fell into the well outside his house in Sangrur district last Thursday and was stuck at a depth of 125 feet (38 meters), the Press Trust of India news agency said. Authorities dug a parallel well in an attempt to save the boy.

Wells dug for water are often left uncovered in India.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.