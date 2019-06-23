Ivory Coast accident kills Spanish woman, injures 10 girls

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Foreign Ministry says a Spanish woman has been killed and 10 Spanish girls have been injured in a traffic accident in the Ivory Coast.

The ministry said Sunday the Spanish travelers were riding in a bus that was in an accident Saturday.

Catalonia regional authorities identified the woman as a teacher at a Barcelona school who was chaperoning the group of students.

The Spanish Embassy in Ivory Coast says it is monitoring the girls’ transfer to the West African country’s largest city, Abidjan.

