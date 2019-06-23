Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ivory Coast accident kills Spanish woman, injures 10 girls

June 23, 2019 10:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Foreign Ministry says a Spanish woman has been killed and 10 Spanish girls have been injured in a traffic accident in the Ivory Coast.

The ministry said Sunday the Spanish travelers were riding in a bus that was in an accident Saturday.

Catalonia regional authorities identified the woman as a teacher at a Barcelona school who was chaperoning the group of students.

The Spanish Embassy in Ivory Coast says it is monitoring the girls’ transfer to the West African country’s largest city, Abidjan.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.