Kenya patient free of Ebola, as Congo, Uganda fight outbreak

June 17, 2019 11:28 am
 
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan health officials say that a sick woman does not have Ebola.

The country’s Rapid Surveillance team issued a statement Monday saying that a patient isolated at Kericho Referral Hospital is free of Ebola.

The woman was isolated because she showed some symptoms of Ebola after travelling from Malaba on Kenya-Uganda border, sparking fears that Congo’s current outbreak had spread to Kenya. The outbreak in eastern Congo has killed more than 1,400 people since August. Last week the outbreak spread to neighboring Uganda where two people died.

