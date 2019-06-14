Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Kercher lawyer: Knox presence at law panel “inappropriate”

June 14, 2019 7:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — The lawyer of the family of slain British student Meredith Kercher has described Amanda Knox’s invitation to the Italian Criminal Justice Festival as “inappropriate.”

Knox, a former American exchange student who became the focus of a sensational murder case, arrived Thursday in Italy for the first time since an appeals court acquitted her in 2011 in the slaying of Kercher, her roommate.

Knox is on a panel discussion Saturday titled “Trial by media” in the northern city of Modena.

Lawyer Francesco Maresca told The Associated Press on Friday that “inviting her to a technical panel on justice was a mistake.” He says “lawyers for both parts should have been involved.”

Advertisement

Knox’s 2011 acquittal was part of a long legal process that saw multiple flip-flop rulings before she was definitively acquitted in 2015 by Italy’s highest court.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.