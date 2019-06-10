Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Locusts, devouring hay, plague sheep ranchers in Sardinia

June 10, 2019 12:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — An unusually large swarm of local locusts, estimated in the millions, is plaguing farmers raising sheep and other livestock in Sardinia.

The Italian farmers’ lobby Coldiretti says it has asked for government help, even though it’s likely too late to save the hay crop and grassland that livestock needs. Farmers have been trucking in hay from other parts of the Italian Mediterranean island, raising costs.

A locust expert, Alexandre Latchininsky, said Monday that if the insects devour all the fodder, there’s a risk they could attack other crops, such as grape vines, on Sardinia. An official for the Rome-based U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, Latchininsky told The Associated Press that it wasn’t immediately known why the locusts are so particularly numerous this year.

Sheep’s cheese is an important Sardinian product.

Advertisement

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.