Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Meghan and Harry release Father’s Day photo of baby Archie

June 16, 2019 11:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have released a photograph of their 6-week-old son Archie for Father’s Day.

The sepia-toned photo, posted Sunday on the royal couple’s Instagram feed, shows the baby cradled in Harry’s arms and clutching his father’s finger.

The post is captioned: “Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”

The couple posted a picture of the baby’s feet when Mother’s Day was celebrated in the United States last month to mark Meghan’s first as a mom.

Advertisement

The baby hadn’t yet been born when the U.K. had its Mother’s Day this year.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors render aid aboard the USS Bainbridge

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.