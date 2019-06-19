Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Merkel: Feeling better after shaking raised health questions

June 19, 2019 10:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she’s doing fine, a day after concerns over her health were raised when she appeared unsteady and visibly shaking while meeting the Ukrainian president outside her Berlin office.

Merkel’s whole body shook as she stood in hot weather with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday while national anthems were played. At a news conference about an hour later, she said she was dehydrated and had been better after “at least three glasses of water.”

On Wednesday, she held her weekly Cabinet meeting as usual and then attended an event in Goslar, a town about 300 kilometers (170 miles) west of Berlin.

When asked there how she was feeling, dpa news agency reported she said “wonderful, it’s interesting here.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.