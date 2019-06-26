Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Moldova’s Constitutional Court judges resign

June 26, 2019 10:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — All six judges at Moldova’s Constitutional Court, whose decisions have fueled a deep political crisis in the ex-Soviet republic, have resigned.

The court said in a statement Wednesday that the judges stepped down and “the competent authorities will be notified in order to appoint new judges.”

Moldova’s new government, made up of pro-EU and pro-Russia political forces, joined up earlier this month after a political deadlock that followed an inconclusive election in February.

The former ruling Democratic Party, backed by the Constitutional Court, claimed the government was formed after a postelection deadline and therefore illegal. Under pressure from both Russia and the West, the party later conceded defeat.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the court annulled its rulings that challenged the legitimacy of the new government, formally ending the deadlock.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.