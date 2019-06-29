Listen Live Sports

Navy captain’s death in custody sparks outrage in Venezuela

June 29, 2019 11:53 pm
 
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition is denouncing what it calls the murder of a navy captain who died in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of plotting to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro

Corvette Capt. Rafael Acosta died early Saturday hours after his wife and lawyer said he appeared in court in a wheelchair with signs of torture. The judge ordered him transferred to a hospital where he died hours later.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó in a video Saturday night vowed to denounce Acosta’s death to international tribunals. He also called on the military to join his movement to remove Maduro.

Venezuela’s government said in a statement it would investigate his death but reiterated its claim that Acosta was among a group of military officers and civilians conspiring against Maduro.

