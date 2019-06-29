Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Polish hotel cancels booking for German far-right party

June 29, 2019 5:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany party says it’s been forced to move a planned weekend retreat for lawmakers to Berlin after a hotel in Poland canceled its booking at short notice.

Party spokesman Christian Lueth said Saturday that the Radisson blu in Szczecin, just across the border from Germany, cited a power outage for the cancellation.

The party questioned whether that was true and said it’s considering legal action.

Polish media reported that a local group of activists were planning to hold a protest outside the hotel under the slogan “Stop Fascism. No to AfD in Szczecin!”

Advertisement

The hotel declined to immediately comment.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

City officials in Szczecin said they only knew of the matter from the media and weren’t informed, given that this would have been a private event.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.