Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Pope warns EU risks future if it doesn’t confront challenges

June 2, 2019 3:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is warning that the Europe Union risks losing its influence and very essence as a unified bloc if political leaders don’t reawaken the dreams of its founding fathers.

Francis appealed for prayers and hope that Europe not be “beaten by pessimism and ideologies.” He said: “If Europe is not careful about the future challenges, Europe will dry up.”

Francis spoke to reporters en route home from Romania on Sunday a week after European Parliament elections marked by a rise in far-right parties skeptical of the EU.

In the news conference, Francis also criticized fundamentalist, traditionalist Catholics who he said are stuck in the past, saying true tradition “is always in movement.”

Advertisement

He said: “Tradition is the guarantee for the future, and not the container for the ashes.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.