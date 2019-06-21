Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Rights activist in Chechnya freed on parole

June 21, 2019 11:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ARGUN, Russia (AP) — A prominent rights activist in the Russian province of Chechnya has been released on parole in a case that generated widespread international condemnation.

Oyub Titiyev was released from jail Friday after a court in Chechnya ruled earlier this month to grant him parole.

Titiyev, who led the Chechen office of prominent rights group Memorial, has been in custody since his arrest in January 2018 on drugs possession charges. Titiyev, who denied the charges, received a four-year prison sentence in March.

Titiyev played a major role in exposing extrajudicial killings, kidnappings and torture perpetrated by security forces in Chechnya.

Advertisement

International rights groups denounced his arrest and demanded his release.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.