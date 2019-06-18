Listen Live Sports

Russia moves closer to pulling out of arms treaty with US

June 18, 2019 6:04 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has moved closer to suspending its participation in a key nuclear arms treaty.

The State Duma on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to support President Vladimir Putin’s decree to suspend Russia’s obligations under the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty with the United States.

The move comes after the U.S. gave notice of its intention to withdraw from the INF in February, setting the stage for it to terminate in six months unless Moscow returns to compliance. Russia has denied any breaches, and accused the U.S. of violating the pact.

Putin has warned the U.S. against deploying new missiles in Europe, saying that Russia will retaliate by fielding new fast weapons that will take just as little time to reach their targets.

