Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Russia to release 100 illegally captured whales

June 20, 2019 12:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials have launched an operation to release nearly 100 illegally captured whales whose confinement in Russia’s far east has become a rallying cry for environmentalists.

A state TV reporter made the announcement during President Vladimir Putin’s live Q&A show on Thursday, saying that by “coincidence” the operation began just before the start of the show.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev said during the show that the operation to fully re-introduce the mammals back into the wild would take at least four months.

The condition of whales kept in cramped conditions in Russia’s far east has drawn international concern, and Putin personally ordered authorities to investigate the case and release the animals.

Advertisement

Russian prosecutors have brought criminal charges against four companies keeping the whales.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.