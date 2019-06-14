Listen Live Sports

Russian fire teams save 300 cats from burning animal shelter

June 14, 2019 12:43 pm
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian emergency workers have rescued hundreds of cats and several dogs from a fire that engulfed an animal shelter.

The Emergencies Ministry said its team quickly responded to Friday’s fire on St. Petersburg’s Vasilyevsky Island, evacuating 300 cats and seven dogs from the shelter. It didn’t specify if any other animals at the shelter were hurt.

The ministry said it took 2½ hours for 37 emergency workers and 10 engines to extinguish the blaze.

