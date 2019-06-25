Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Scientists on Madeira see new ‘plasticrust’ sea pollution

June 25, 2019 12:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Researchers say they may have identified a new kind of plastic pollution in the sea and they’re calling it “plasticrust.”

Scientists working in Madeira, a volcanic Portuguese island off northwest Africa, have found small patches of what looks like melted plastic encrusted on rocks along the shoreline.

They first spotted the mostly blue and gray patches of various sizes in 2016. They are now reporting that the area the patches cover has increased substantially since then.

Tests showed the material is polyethylene, the world’s most widely used plastic.

Advertisement

The crusts, on a specific part of the shore, are exposed at low tide.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Scientists at Portugal’s Marine and Environmental Sciences Centre say they don’t know yet where the plastic comes from or how it could affect marine life.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.